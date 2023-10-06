\nA short while ago, dozens of Israeli civilians gathered in the area of the town of Huwara. During the gathering, rocks were thrown by both Israeli civilians and Palestinian residents of the town. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that an Israeli civilian was lightly wounded and damage was caused to Israeli vehicles.\n\nThe statement also said that IDF soldiers operated at the scene and used riot dispersal means to defuse the confrontation. In addition, a suspect threw a block at an Israeli vehicle. IDF soldiers responded with live fire and a hit was identified.\n\nReports were received regarding vandalism of the properties of Palestinian residents of the town by Israeli civilians. No IDF injuries were reported.\n