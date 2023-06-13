\nThe cross-examination of opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Case 1000, continued Tuesday morning in court.\n\n\n\nNetanyahu's lawyer, attorney Amit Hadad, questioned Lapid on the matter of an agreement regarding conflicts of interest, which Lapid signed upon taking the office of Finance Minister.\n\n\n\n\nIsrael Hayom\n reported that in the agreement, Lapid failed to mention \nhis friendship with Amnon Milchan\n, whose relationship with Netanyahu is one of the subjects of Case 1000.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Netanyahu should be allowed to govern'\n \n\n\n\n\nMilchan confirms - 'I gave the Netanyahus cigars, champagne '\n \n\n\n'Netanyahu said it was a good law, I told him I won't agree'\n \n\n\nIf not Bibi…Who?\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nLapid, for his part, responded that Milchan "is not one of his five closest friends," \nIsrael Hayom \nnoted.\n\n\n\nHadad presented two responses by the Finance Ministry, which had been provided to media personality Erel Segal. Those official responses said that Lapid had not mentioned his connections with Milchan when signing the conflict of interest agreement. To this, Lapid said, "I would not rely on Erel Segal."\n\n\n\nHadad also noted that Lapid had given testimony to the police stating that he did not reject Milchan when Milchan turned to him. On this point, Lapid and Hadad had an argument.\n\n