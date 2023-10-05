\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a speedy recovery to the five Border Police officers who were wounded in an operation overnight in Tulkarem.\n\n"I convey my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Border Police officers who were wounded in last night's operation in Tulkarm.\n\nThe IDF and the security forces will continue to take courageous and determined action in order to clear out the terrorist nests in Judea and Samaria.\n\nWe hold Iran directly responsible for the wave of terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in encouraging and financing murderous operations against the citizens of Israel.\n\nThe Government of Israel will fight terrorism with determination and defend the citizens of Israel."\n