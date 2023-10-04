\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel later this month in the wake of the American efforts to reach a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, \nChannel 13\n reported on Wednesday.\n\nAccording to the report, Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel in the middle of the month, but the date may change. According to Israeli diplomatic officials, the Secretary of State's visit will mainly be centered around the Saudi issue and coordinating with Israel regarding the moves required to reach a normalization deal.\n