\nPrime Minister Netanyahu and the head of the Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne'eman discussed the construction by the Palestinian Authority in the Judean Desert, which threatens to cut off Gush Etzion from the Dead Sea.\n\n "Shlomo is loyal (\nNe'eman \nin Hebrew) as his name suggests. He fights with faith and firmness regarding the agreed reservation in the Judean Desert. He does not stop exerting his power of influence on me and all the members of the government, and I really appreciate it," Netanyahu said.\n