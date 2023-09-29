\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant commented during a visit to the “Platform 17” Holocaust Memorial in Berlin: “80 years after this platform was used to send 50,000 Jews to their deaths, we stand here - a delegation from Israel’s defense establishment, providing Germany with an advanced air defense system to defend its citizens.”\n\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant recently completed a visit to the “Platform 17” Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, together with his German counterpart Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. The Ministers were joined by two Holocaust survivors, Petra and Franz Michalski. \n\nMinister Gallant has completed his visit to Germany and is now traveling to Israel. \n