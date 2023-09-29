\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Thursday evening on the wave of murders in the Arab sector, saying, “The testimony from the most recent murders in the Arab sector is shocking and heart-breaking. I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered.”\n\n“Immediately when the Knesset reconvenes, we will pass a series of laws that will provide the enforcement authorities with significant and innovative tools to fight the crime families and other violent elements. We are committed to fighting crime in the Arab sector just as we did with other criminal organizations,” added Netanyahu.\n