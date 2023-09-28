\nA Saudi delegation is due to visit Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah this week, a PA official said on Sunday, according to \nReuters\n.\n\n\n\nThe delegation will be led by the non-resident Saudi envoy to PA, \nwho was appointed last month\n, the official said.\n\n\n\nThe delegation’s visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.\n\n\n\nThe deal is \nwidely expected\n to include Israeli concessions towards the PA. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken \nrecently said\n that the Palestinian Arab issue will be part of a normalization agreement.\n\n\n\nSpeaking to the Pod Save the World podcast, Blinken said that “it’s also clear from what we hear from the Saudis that if this process is to move forward, the Palestinian piece is going to be very important, too.”\n\n\n\nAs part of the process, \nThe Wall Street Journal\n reported that Saudi Arabia \nis offering to resume financial support\n to the Palestinian Authority which it had frozen in 2021.\n\n\n\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said \nduring his speech\n to the UN General Assembly on Friday that "I believe that we are at the cusp of a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab Israeli conflict."\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nDear Dems - go for cheap oil until the elections\n \n\n\nReport: Israeli official met with Saudi minister\n \n\n\nMinister Haim Katz lands in Saudi Arabia\n \n\n\n'We're working towards Palestinian state'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman \ncommented on the negotiations\n with Israel in an interview with \nFox News \nwhich aired on Wednesday.\n\n\n\n"Every day we get closer, it seems it's for the first time real one serious. We get to see how it goes," he said, adding his country could work with Israel, no matter who is in charge and calling a potential deal "the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War."\n\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n\n\n\n