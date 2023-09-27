\nThe Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union) applauded the Biden Administration's announcement admitting Israel into the US Visa Waiver program. \n\n"The Orthodox Union had the privilege to work with many leading Jewish organizations that advocated for the inclusion of Israel into this program," the organization stated.\n\nOrthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer said: “Israel and America have an enduring relationship built on their shared democratic values and continue to grow their cooperation in military, diplomatic, technological, and economic matters. The admission of Israel into the Visa Waiver Program reaffirms that unique bond while delivering a meaningful, practical benefit, enabling greater connection between the citizens of both countries.” \n\nOrthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy, Nathan Diament, said:\n \n“This diplomatic step forward by current leadership underlines the strength of the US-Israel partnership. We are thankful to President Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and the many other officials in the US – and Israel – who worked to achieve this historic milestone. Our countries have much to gain from continued cooperation, and we look forward to expanding ties for the benefit of all Americans and Israelis.”\n\n\n