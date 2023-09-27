\nIsrael’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, who as Israel’s Ambassador to the United States initiated with the American government the steps for Israel's entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, issued a comment in response to the announcement that Israel would be admitted to the program.\n\nThe Ambassador said, “As Israel joins the list of countries whose citizens enjoy a visa exemption when entering the United States, I am happy and proud that this initiative, which I led as Israel's Ambassador to the United States, has been a historic success. This designation represents the special relationship and the firm alliance between Israel and the United States and puts an end to the long and, at times, frustrating process that Israeli citizens had to go through when visiting the United States."\n\n"At the beginning of 2021, I established a joint team with Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas. We identified and mapped the obstacles preventing Israel from being admitted to the program and I pushed for the necessary changes. I thank everyone who participated in this process and, of course, President Biden for his commitment to the unbreakable bond between our countries."\n