\nFormer US President Donald Trump’s lawyers said on Tuesday they plan to appeal a New York judge’s ruling that he committed fraud while building his business empire.\n\nAlina Habba, Trump’s general counsel, described the Trump Organization as “an American success story” and called the judge’s ruling “fundamentally flawed”.\n\n“We intend to immediately appeal this decision because President Trump and his family, like every American business owner, is entitled to their day in court,” Habba said in a statement.\n