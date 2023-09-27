\nMK Tally Gotliv (Likud) commented on Minister Itamar Ben Gvir intention to hold a public prayer on Thursday in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv.\n\n"M friend Minister Ben Gvir. If the media demonizes you, quoting statements against you from Rothman and from Smotrich’s brother, you are probably doing the right thing. You are a very proud right-winger and you pay a heavy price for your important values. One can argue about the necessity of holding a prayer on Thursday, its social cost, sanctification or blasphemy, but I will not lend a hand to the tarnishing of your reputation," Gotliv wrote on X.\n