\n\n\n\n\n\nA synagogue and cemetery in a central Israeli town were the targets of arson and vandalism Friday, Israel Police said.\n\n\n\nFires were set inside a synagogue and cemetery in Bnei Ayish, near Gedera, Friday. Both the synagogue and cemetery were also vandalized, with graffiti spray-painted.\n\n\n\nPolice have opened an investigation into the incidents, and have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the arsons.\n\n\n\n“We take these kind of incidents very seriously,” said a police spokesperson Friday, “and we will work to complete the investigation and remove those involved from the public sphere.”\n\n\n\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\n