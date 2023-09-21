\nMK Danny Danon (Likud) responded to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' speech to the UN General Assembly today.\n\n"While Mahmoud Abbas claims to reach for peace he continues to support and pay for the terror of innocent Israeli citizens. While he claims to stand for justice he appropriates Israel’s history, its legacy in the land, and even its capital Jerusalem. While he claims his side is the side of truth he reverts to lies and warmongering rhetoric. And while the region is engaged in moving towards true peace and collaboration, he continues his annual deceitful tirade against Israel. The Palestinians deserve better and deserve more. False and fabricated speeches at the UN no longer make the cut. Nor should they. It’s time he takes responsibility and provide his people with a brighter future instead of perpetuating his disinformation campaign and endless empty slogans," Danon said.\n