\nIndia Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Ronen Levi, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, and U.S. Department of State Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez will host an I2U2 announcement livestream via LinkedIn Live on Thursday, September 21, at 09:15 EDT (USA), 16:15 IDT (Israel), 17:15 GST (UAE), 18:45 IST (India). The I2U2 partnership aims to identify bankable projects, address global challenges, and promote regional integration.\n