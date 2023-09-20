\nYair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sharply criticized the protesters who demonstrated during his father's visit to New York.\n\n"The people of the extreme left of the 'protest' (funded by billionaires and foreign countries) flew to the UN General Assembly to demonstrate. Not in front of the head of the Palestinian Authority who justified the Nazis and not in front of the president of Iran who calls for our destruction," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook account and added, "They projected a message on the UN building to world leaders - don't believe Netanyahu! That is, when Netanyahu speaks against the Iranian danger or about Palestinian propaganda - he is lying! Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinians could not have made more successful anti-Israeli propaganda."\n