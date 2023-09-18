\nFormer US president Donald Trump lambasted President Joe Biden for the prisoner exchange deal in which the US unfroze $6 billion and freed 5 Iranian prisoners in exchange for the release of 5 American hostages.\n\n“I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything. They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it," Trump wrote on Truth Social.\n