\nRussian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea from its leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang's state-run \nKCNA\n news agency reported.\n\nAccording to the report, at the end of a meeting between the two in Russia on Wednesday, "Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time".\n\n"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," the report said.\n