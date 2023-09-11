\nThe Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office submitted to the city's district court an indictment against Abtamo Asras (23) from Holon, after he tried to kill a policeman during a demonstration by members of the Ethiopian community in Tel Aviv. The policeman was stabbed in the neck and moderately injured.\n\n According to the indictment, a few days later he threatened a random woman on the street, and a man who came to her aid, attacked him and tried to stab him, cursed and threatened police officers while also performing an obscene act in front of some of them.\n