\nYisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman responded on Sunday night to to MK Yisrael Eichler's attack against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.\n\n\n\n"The same 'secular regime' are those Zionist people, the best of our sons and daughters who fought and fight every day for the defense of the homeland while risking their lives. It's a shame that instead of a secular regime we got a sick regime. The Messianic, haredi and anti-Zionist coalition that is leading the State of Israel to destruction must fall apart, the time has come for a wall-to-wall Zionist and liberal coalition," Liberman wrote.\n\n\n