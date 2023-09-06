\nMinister Ofir Akunis on Tuesday called on the chairman of the National Unity Party, MK Benny Gantz, to heed the Prime Minister's call and hold talks regarding the judicial reform.\n\n"On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a broad national agreement is required. MK Benny Gantz, who presents himself as a central leader who strives for agreements, now has a great opportunity to prove that he is interested in real and practical agreements."\n\n"Therefore, he is expected to respond to the Prime Minister's public call and return to the talks, in order to forge a broad consensus, which many in the nation - in Israel and the world - expect," Akunis wrote on Twitter.\n