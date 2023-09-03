\nKatharina von Schnurbein, the European Union Coordinator on combating Antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, commented on reports that Education Minister Yoav Kisch is looking to replace Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan with someone affiliated with the Likud party.\n\n"The World Holocaust Center, Yad Vashem, is a key partner for the European Union when it comes to Holocaust research. Its expertise and independence of its leadership are essential in times of Holocaust distortion and attempts to politicize Shoah remembrance," wrote von Schnurbein.\n