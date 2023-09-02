\nThe holder of the security portfolio and the deputy mayor of Tel Aviv Haim Goren commented on the riots in south Tel Aviv.\n\n "I will not rest until all the rioters are expelled from the city of Tel Aviv! It is not reasonable for a foreigner who is not part of the Jewish state to harm the security of the city's residents and the security personnel in such a way. I demand a massive reinforcement of police and security forces to south Tel Aviv, and I wish a full recovery to all the injured police officers."\n