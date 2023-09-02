\nAttorney Yonatan Yaakovovitz, representing the Center for Israeli Immigration Policy, refers to the riots in south Tel Aviv.\n\n "Today's events prove that we must change our approach regarding the Eritreans. The group protection for Eritrean infiltrators must be abolished, the regime's supporters deported back to their country by force. In addition, incentives must be created that will cause people to remain 'non-involved' and renew the law requiring employers to deposit a percentage of their salary as bond until they leave Israel, after the previous law was largely canceled by the Supreme Court".\n