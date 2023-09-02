\nTel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai condemned the riots during Shabbat in south Tel Aviv.\n\n "I strongly condemn the violence and vandalism in the illegal demonstration of the Eritreans, and provide support to the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipal security patrols, to the police forces and the district commander who are on the ground, and are working to restore order."\n\n "I ordered the municipal units to be reinforced to provide assistance to the residents of the neighborhood where the disturbances are taking place."\n\n"In a democratic country, everyone should be allowed to make their voice heard - but this does not mean damage to property or life."\n\n"The Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa will work to assist residents and business owners in the area so that they can return to full activity as soon as possible. On behalf of the residents of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, I send a blessing of complete recovery to the wounded."\n