\nThe Minister of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, responded to the riots in south Tel Aviv.\n\n"Today's events in Tel Aviv prove what the residents of South Tel Aviv have been crying out for years - everything must be done to get the infiltrators out of Israel. First, I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured policemen.\n\n"The office I lead is responsible for the illegal residents in the neighborhood. We have been working for the last few months on a government decision that will increase the exodus of infiltrators and restore the neighborhoods."\n\n"The government's decision allocates significant resources to increase the removal of infiltrators, actions to keep drug addicts away from them, renovation of synagogues and strengthening of Jewish activity, legal assistance to the residents of the neighborhoods and senior citizens. I call on the Israeli government to strike while the iron is hot and pass the decision this week."\n