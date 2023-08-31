\nChairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency For Israel Major General (Res.) Doron Almog mourned the loss of Sergeant Maksym Molchanov, who was killed in a ramming attack on Thursday near Modiin: "The tragic attack today near Modiin took the life of IDF soldier Cpl. Maksym Molchanov, who came to Israel at the age of 14 with the support of The Jewish Agency. Max studied at our Hadassah Neurim Youth Village. Max tied his fate with Israel’s and lost his life defending Israel.\n\nJust half a year ago, Max donated bone marrow to a 12-year-old in a moving act of kindness. Max’s story is the extraordinary story of brave young men and women, full of a sense of mission and love for the only Jewish state in the world."\n\nAlmog concluded: "My heart goes out to his parents in Ukraine who today received the hardest news of all. The Jewish Agency will accompany the family and help in any way we can. May Maksym’s memory and legacy be a source of inspiration for many young people."\n