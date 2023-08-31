\nPresident Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences on the killing of IDF soldier Maxim Molchanov in the ramminf attack near Modiin this morning: “On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Maxim Molchanov, the IDF soldier who was killed this morning in an attack at the Maccabim checkpoint. Maxim was a lone soldier who came alone from Ukraine to enlist in the IDF and fight for Israel's security.\n\nI wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack and send my support to the security forces who acted quickly and decisively to eliminate the despicable terrorist.”\n