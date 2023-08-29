\nAmbassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, met yesterday with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. They discussed regional security and issues of shared concern at the United Nations. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad, unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, and condemned recent acts of terror against Israeli citizens. \n\n\n\nShe underscored that the United States continues to believe that a negotiated two-state solution is the best way to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict and achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom, and democracy for Israelis and Palestinian Arabs alike. Toward that end, they discussed the need to de-escalate tensions and improve the security situation in Judea and Samaria. \n