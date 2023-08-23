\nMinister of Defense Yoav Gallant will travel to the United States this evening. During the visit, Minister Gallant is scheduled to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan. \n\nMinister Gallant will also provide U.N. Security Council Ambassadors with a security briefing and will visit the Ministry of Defense Mission in New York. \n\nHe will also participate in a gala event hosted by the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) organization, focusing on the “Impact” scholarship program for combat soldiers. \n