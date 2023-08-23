\nPolice Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene of the massacre in Abu Snan in the Galilee and claimed that it was a conflict between criminal organizations and was unrelated to the local elections.\n\nHe also said, "The incident is the product of a conflict between criminal organizations, as a result of fights for control that arose after the leaders of the organizations were put in prison. The entire Israel Police is currently engaged in activities in the Arab sector, within the towns with all the forces and with all the units. I send my condolences to the families, we will do everything we can to thwart this terrorism."\n