\nMayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, and head of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, said in response today’s Southern Hebron Hills terrorist attack: “Yet another shocking attack - we send a warm embrace to the family of the victim at this difficult time and pray for the recovery of the injured driver. The terrorists act as a result of the hate education and funding from the PA, with the goal of massacring us. The government simply can’t continue down the path of the terrible Oslo agreements.”\n\nNe’eman added: “We demand that the government of Israel and the IDF forces change course and act with all means at their disposal to deal a severe blow to the terrorist infrastructure and the terrorist PA. The supporters, the instigators, and the sponsors of terrorism can no longer continue with their daily routine. There is a war here and in a war one must behave accordingly.''\n