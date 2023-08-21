\nAn Israeli diplomatic official reacted sharply to the message delivered by the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk, who said that if the deportation of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop, the entry of Israelis to Uman before Rosh Hashanah will be prohibited.\n\n"There is no basis for the ambassador's threats. This is not the first time he is trying to create a media storm and thereby harms the good relations between the countries," said the source who was quoted on \nChannel 12 News\n.\n