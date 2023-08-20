\nA rescue airplane carrying three Israelis, who were in the middle of a group trip to Iceland before falling sick with \nCOVID-19\n, landed last night at Ben Gurion Airport.\n\n\n\nThe Airbus 320 aircraft was accompanied by a special medical team consisting of: Three physicians and a paramedic, as well as life-saving medical equipment including respirators and defibrillators for treating \nlife-threatening\n cardiac dysrhythmias were brought along on the flight.\n\n\n\nThe equipment was transported to provide close medical attention to patients throughout the flight home to Israel.\n\n