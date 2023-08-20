\nThe IDF announced that earlier today (Sunday, around 03:00AM), IDF soldiers were dispatched to a scene where there were a number of masked suspects in the area of Northern Ma'ale Levona. The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, during which one of the suspects was injured.\n\nIt was later revealed that the suspects are Israeli citizens who were masked. The injured civilian was evacuated to a hospital for further medical attention. The incident will be investigated and its details are under review.\n