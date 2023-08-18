\nUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke tonight with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.\n\nThe State Department stated that the two discussed a variety of issues, including the efforts to reach peace in Ukraine, Sudan, and Yemen.\n\nThe possibility of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the US that would lead to normalization with Israel was not mentioned, but the conversation took place after Blinken's meeting with Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is visiting Washington.\n