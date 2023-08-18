\nA survey conducted for \nMaariv\n by "Lazar Researcher" led by Dr. Menachem Lazar found that the majority of Israelis (60%) support the operation of the light rail on Saturdays in a limited format and without stopping at Bnei Brak stations, 35% oppose, and 5% have no opinion.\n\nThe highest support for running on Shabbat comes from secularists (84%), Yesh Atid voters and the National Unity Camp (91% and 82%, respectively).\n\nThe overwhelming opposition is from haredim (79% with only 11% supporting such a move), and to a lesser extent religious Zionists (58% oppose, 36% support).\n