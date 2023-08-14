\nReligious Zionism party CEO Yehuda Wald commented on the protest display this morning outside the party's offices.\n\n"This morning, again, there is incitement against a group of hundreds of thousands in Israel, again leftist groups, including Breaking the Silence, which legitimizes the killing of IDF soldiers.\n\nThis morning it was our turn, but we aren't the last, they will continue to all Zionist symbols. We won't surrender to violence, we won't surrender to hate, we won't surrender to incitement. Against the evil that dances on the blood of the dead, we will continue to work for unity and continue the Zionist enterprise."\n