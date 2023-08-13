\nThe US State Department stated that on August 9-10, the United States and Israel held meetings of the four working groups of the US-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology in Jerusalem.\n\nAn interagency delegation – led by Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Dr. Seth Center – met with counterparts in the Israeli government, as well as representatives from the private sector, academia, and civil society, to advance tech cooperation under the four working groups: Pandemic Preparedness, Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence, and Trusted Technology Ecosystems.\n