\nAir Force Commander General Tomer Bar participated in the morning meeting with 60 pilots and officers in the Kiriya base in Tel Aviv.\n\n "The damage to our operational competence is limited but deepens. Even if everyone returns to serve tomorrow - the Air Force will no longer be the same. There is a serious damage to corps cohesion. People act according to the dictates of their conscience. Everything is reflected to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister. Still: such use of the Air Force is wrong," he said.\n