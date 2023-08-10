\nMK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra’am Party, on Wednesday commented on the statement of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the freezing of budgets for the Arab sector.\n\n"I call on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to meet this evening in the presence of Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, in order to establish a professional committee with the participation of heads of local authorities and Arab members of the Knesset in order to reach an agreement and create mechanisms to supervise the budgets. Funds are a right and not a favor, even according to his statement. Supervision and control are our demand no less than any other government agency."\n\n"If Smotrich really means what he said this evening, that he is 'everyone's finance minister', he will respond positively to the proposal. If not, this will be proof that this is purely a racist political decision against the Arab citizens of Israel," Abbas said.\n