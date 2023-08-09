\nThe White House denied the\n Wall Street Journal\n report that the United States and Saudi Arabia have reached agreements on the broad outlines of a deal for Saudi Arabia to normalize its relations with Israel in exchange for concessions to the Palestinians, US security guarantees, and civilian nuclear help.\n\nWhite House national security spokesperson John Kirby said: "The report left the impression that the discussions are much more advanced than they really are. There is no agreed-upon framework or principles, but there is our commitment to continue the talks."\n