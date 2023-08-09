\nThe Samaria and Judea District Police submitted an appeal a short time ago against the Magistrate's Court's decision to release Yehiel Indor, who was severely injured during a lynch in the Binyamin region last week, and Elisha Yered, who was also present during the incident, to house arrest.\n\nThe district magistrate's court has scheduled a deliberation for today at 5:30 PM.\n\nAttornies Adi Kedar, Avichai Hajbi, and Nati Rom from the Honenu organization criticized the appeal: "We are pained by the police's decision, which is supported by the prosecution and Shin Bet, and we are certain and sure that the court will deny the appeal and order the release of the suspects who defended themselves, and one even risked his life and was nearly killed during the incident. The Magistrate's Court inspected the evidence and ruled clear rulings that should not be violated."\n