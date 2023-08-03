\n\nCharles Jacobs\n \nis co-founder of the Jewish Leadership Project.\n\n\n\n\n(JNS) In response to public outrage over the pervasive, systemic, years-long scandal of antisemitism at CUNY, the university \nformed\n its inaugural Advisory Council on Jewish Life. At first, Chancellor Matos Rodríguez refused the demands of Jewish faculty and student victims at CUNY to be represented on the council, \nstating\n, “… [T]he advisory council on Jewish life will be comprised of Jewish leaders in New York who are \nexternal\n to the university” [emphasis added].\n\n\n\nBut in late May or early June of 2023, secretly and behind the scenes, Rodríguez reversed himself and appointed Ilya Bratman to the council. Bratman is an adjunct faculty member at CUNY, as well as the executive director of Hillel at Baruch College and several other campuses. Bratman may be the most prominent Hillel director across the university. In some ways, this seemed to be a concession to the Jewish community under siege.\n\n\n\nStill, several aspects of Bratman’s record suggest that the same CUNY administration that had for so long ignored the anti-Semitism on its campus—and which is under constant and considerable pressure by leftist and Islamist extremist stakeholders to deny that anti-Zionism is antisemitism—might not have been bending to Jewish interests at all and indeed might have had a quite different motive for this choice.\n\n\n\nIn 2021, after CUNY’s 30,000-member staff union, the Professional Staff Congress-CUNY (PSC-CUNY), \nadopted\n a vile anti-Semitic, anti-Zionist BDS resolution, Ilya Bratman formed a group called the CUNY Alliance for Inclusion (CAFI) that purportedly would counter the union’s antisemitic and anti-Zionist positions.\n\n\n\nBut Bratman’s CAFI group failed, even to put up a good fight. While PSC-CUNY union delegates sponsored \nrallies\n under the slogan “#zionismOutOfCUNY,” CAFI never condemned its BDS activist president, James Davis, who \nlied\n to the New York City Council about his support of boycotts against Israel.\n\n\n\nNeither did CAFI condemn the university’s \nappointment\n of former CAIR \ndirector\n and BDS activist Saly Abd Alla to oversee all discrimination, including antisemitism, across CUNY’s 25 campuses. Instead, Bratman joined the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) in negotiating a “discrimination portal” that included Saly Abd Alla as its head and listed the CAIR-\nendorsed\n Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism (\nJDA\n) on the \npage\n.\n\n\n\nThe JDA was created specifically as a counter to the core principle that anti-Zionism is antisemitism. \nCAIR\n is viewed by most mainstream Jewish organizations as an antisemitic organization. The FBI has connected CAIR to Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist group, and the bureau \nno\n longer works with CAIR because of its ties to terrorism and its \nstatus\n as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror funding \ncase\n in U.S. history. Even the United Arab Emirates has \ndesignated\n CAIR itself as a terrorist organization.\n\n\n\nThe Bratman-JCRC-approved portal has done nothing to combat antisemitism. It could be argued that it only enables it further.\n\n\n\nWhy so flaccid a response from CAFI? As it turns out, Bratman aligned CAFI with J Street. It \nsponsored\n an \nevent\n with a J Street \naffiliate\n, Women Wage Peace. J Street is \nnot\n known for defending Jews or Israel against anti-Semitism. Indeed, while \nproclaiming\n itself to be “pro-Israel, pro-peace,” J Street \nsupports\n some forms of the anti-Israel BDS movement and is seen by much of the Jewish community as spending most of its time blaming Israel for the conflict with the Palestinian Arabs and thereby providing Israel’s foes with ammunition. J Street aims to replace AIPAC as the go-to Jewish policy center for those who seek to press Israel to make “concessions for peace.”\n\n\n\nIf you were a CUNY administrator looking for Jews who wanted “peace” with their adversaries on your campus, Jews who would be eager to make concessions, you could do worse than pivot quietly from your “all external” rule and install Ilya Bratman as the Jewish defender of CUNY’s Jews. It was known that Bratman was a close ally of the feckless New York JCRC, which also, shamelessly, made no objection to a CAIR operative and BDS activist becoming the chief diversity officer for all of CUNY. The JCRC has been \ncriticized\n for working directly with Bratman to negotiate this very portal’s parameters.\n\n\n\nFinally, there is this: On May 22, 2021, days after an unprovoked Hamas indiscriminately rained missiles over Israeli cities, killing civilians (\nincluding\n a 5-year-old child), the “Scholars of Jewish Studies and Israel Studies” issued a vile \nstatement\n condemning Israel’s defensive response, calling “the Zionist movement” a “settler colonial paradigm” that has brought “real benefit to many Jews, but … unjust systems of Jewish supremacy, ethnonational segregation, discrimination, and violence against Palestinians.” The concept of “Jewish supremacy\n,\n” we might note, was adapted from \nmaterial\n published by infamous neo-Nazi David Duke in 2003.\n\n\n\nWhile vulgar and hateful language like this from known antisemites in academia is deeply painful to Jewish people, nowhere has the antisemitic vitriol been more pervasive or prevalent in recent years than at CUNY, \ndubbed\n by some as “America’s most anti-Semitic university.” Indeed, the aforementioned statement’s signatory \nli\n\ns\n\nt\n is replete with anti-Zionist/anti-Jewish scholars who consistently violate the tenets of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism with bigoted and discriminatory views of Israeli and Zionist Jews everywhere. (According to a Pew \npoll\n, eight-in-10 U.S. Jews say caring about Israel is an essential or important part of what being Jewish means to them.)\n\n\n\n\nYet one name on the \nlist\n of defamers raises puzzling questions: Ilya Bratman.\n\n\n\n\n\nMaybe CUNY administrators discovered his name there and knew they’d found their man.\n\n\n\n\nThe selection of Bratman to represent CUNY’s Jews in the matter of antisemitism and anti-Zionism may be one of the greatest betrayals of the university’s Jewish community, which has been left defenseless by so many, including nearly everyone in CUNY’s administration.\n\n