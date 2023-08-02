\nThe Trump campaign compared the indictment of to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.\n\nIn a statement, the campaign called the charges against Trump a “pathetic attempt” to derail the former President's 2024 White House bid.\n\n“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the campaign said in a statement. “President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”\n\n\n