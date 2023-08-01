\nMDA EMT David Turjeman recounts responding to the Maaleh Adumim shooting attack: “When we arrived on scene we saw 2 males near the mall, aged 27 and 29, fully conscious with gunshot wounds to their bodies. We provided initial medical treatment including stopping the bleeding and they were evacuated in stable moderate condition to hospital. We received further reports of another 2 victims at a nearby location. Further MDA teams also on scene provided treatment to a 40 year old male in serious condition and a 28 year old male in moderate condition.”\n