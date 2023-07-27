\nI promised myself never to write about this guy again, Michael Chabon, but then this came up – Hebrew Union College, LA campus, invited him to speak to its graduating class of Reform rabbis.\n\n\n\nWhatever they paid him, they could have gotten the same speech for free from Hamas.\n\n\n\nWhat else could possibly go wrong?\n\n\n\nIn case you don’t know, Chabon is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Jewish writer, though you may doubt his being Jewish as I doubt his being a writer.\n\n\n\nTolstoy he isn’t and even I’d be willing to take him on novel for novel.\n\n\n\nI wrote about him previously in a \ncolumn\n titled “Why the wicked have all the luck.” But let’s get back to the latest…\n\n\n\nFirst let’s spell out the exact title of the university that so honored Chabon. This is important. Tells what sort of rabbis are being let loose…and exactly how Chabon fits in.\n\n\n\nSo it goes like this: “Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion.”\n\n\n\nSounds impressive until we realize that this particular \ncommencement\n speaker denies that the Exodus from Egypt ever took place. The event is a mainstay of the Hebrew Bible.\n\n\n\nSo the word “Hebrew” means nothing to Chabon, and so we don’t know if it means anything to the people who invited him. (Mahmoud Abbas wasn’t available?)\n\n\n\nThen the word “Jewish” in the title. Only this – Chabon calls himself an atheist. The two don’t mix. Then this – he’s against “obligatory Jewish rituals.”\n\n\n\nSo scratch “Religion” so far as Chabon is concerned and thus we have a university (and emerging Reform rabbis) dubiously Hebrew, Jewish or Religious.\n\n\n\nTherefore, a commencement address that could have been given at any diner or truck stop on the New Jersey Turnpike.\n\n\n\nOr West Hollywood where they just gave the keys to the city to porn star Stormy Daniels in gratitude for her “leadership in the Resist Trump Movement.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHe is no casual hater of Israel, this Chabon. For him it’s a full-time business.\n\n\nHe hates Trump, too. In fact, Chabon resisted Trump before anybody else, though on Israel it’s not the timing, it’s the uncommon hatred that comes from we don’t know where.\n\n\n\nHe is no casual hater of Israel, this Chabon. For him it’s a full-time business. He invites other writers to join him, and his wife, Ayelet Waldman, in demonizing the Jewish State.\n\n\n\nWhat did his mother ever do to him, and what did they see in him, those who run the university, that made him so emblematic for the Reform Movement?\n\n\n\nPerhaps they heard that he is best friends with “Breaking the Silence” contrarians, or maybe they read him in \nThe Forward,\n where he said about the Jewish State –\n\n\n\n“It is the most grievous injustice I’ve seen in my life.”\n\n\n\nThat was the theme of his commencement address.\n\n\n\nFor one graduate, Morin Zaray, it was a \nrant\n too much. In a blog titled, “How My Graduation Was Ambushed,” she writes –\n\n\n\n“As I heard Chabon’s simplified takedown of my country [Israel], the room began to spin…I felt ashamed for being part of this gathering, ashamed that many in the audience were just nodding at this reductionist view of a multilayered and complicated country…I was nearly brought to tears as I heard the crowd of Jews give Chabon a thunderous applause.”\n\n\n\nComing to a Temple near you.\n\n\n\n\nNew York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.\n\n\n\nHe is the author of the international book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal” and most recently the two inside journalism thrillers “The Bathsheba Deadline” and “News Anchor Sweetheart, Hollywood Edition.” Engelhard is the recipient of the Ben Hecht Award for Literary Excellence. Website: \nwww.jackengelhard.com\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n