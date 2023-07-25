\nThe Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance responded to the special announcement of the Moody's rating agency: "This is a momentary reaction, when the dust settles it will become clear that Israel's economy is very strong."\n\n "The defense industries are bursting with orders, the gas industry is increasing exports to Europe and 7 companies are currently competing for tenders for gas exploration in Israel with an investment of billions, Intel is planning its largest investment outside the US and will invest 25 billion dollars in Israel, Nvidia is building a supercomputer in Israel, and we are promoting artificial intelligence, cyber and chip manufacturing in Israel, the employment market is tight, growth is rising and inflation is slowing down, regulations are being removed and free market competition is increasing."\n\n"Israel's economy is based on solid foundations and will continue to grow under experienced leadership that leads a responsible economic policy."\n