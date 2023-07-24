\nNew details of the investigation into the murder of Yair Hadad and the burning of his body in the Jordan Valley have been permitted to be published: The murder suspect, a 25-years-old man from Tel Aviv, apparently stayed with Yair Hadad (51), a father of three from Rehovot, the night before the incident in Tiberias and then drove towards the Jordan Valley.\n\nThe investigation shows that during the day Hadad was murdered by the suspect who stabbed him and then his body was set on fire in order to hide the evidence of the deed.\n