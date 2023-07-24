\nThe anti-judicial reform protest movement Kaplan Force responded to President Herzog's compromise proposal on the judicial reform.\n\n"This is the silver platter of a dictatorship that Lapid and Herzog are bringing to Netanyahu. There is only one solution: the repeal of the legislation and the formation of a broad consensus. Partial compromises that end up turning Israel into a dictatorship using the Salami method are worse than a decision and as long as the threat of the dictatorship is not removed, the security and economic crisis will not be resolved and the rift in the nation will become more and more acute," it said.\n